Shocking! “Isne ulta dress pehen rakha hai kya”, netizens troll Tamannah Bhatia

MUMBAI : Tamannah Bhatia is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have their acting industry. Currently, the actress is grabbing attention and making headlines for her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Netflix show titled Lust Stories season 2 along with the actor.

Having said that, the latest public appearance of actress Tamannah Bhatia along with Vijay Varma during the celebrity screening of the OTT show is grabbing attention of the fans. No doubt, the actress is looking supremely hot along with the actor Vijay Varma, but there are a few who are trolling her and her partner for different reasons. Check out the comments below.



As we can see, many are not very impressed with this pair and it seems odd to them. Also, her outfit is being criticised, saying that it looks like she is wearing it upside down.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for actress Tamannah Bhatia? Do you like this new pair? Do let us know in the comment section below.

