Shocking! Jacqueline Fernandes accused of tampering with evidence in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case; ED claims actress concealed facts

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the radar of her alleged involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, involving con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actress has now filed an application seeking protection from Sukesh who has been intimidating her.

The ED has now presented their stance to the High Court that Jacqueline was knowingly involved in the possession and proceeds from Sukesh’s criminal activities. This came after the actress’s plea to quash the FIR in the case. The ED also filed an Affidavit addressing the actress’s plea.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's counsel requested time to file a rejoinder to her plea seeking the quashing of the FIR.The next hearing of the case will be on 15th April. ED’s response alleges that Jacqueline concealed the truth about her financial transactions with Sukesh and only acknowledged the facts after being confronted with the evidence.

The agency also claimed that Jacqueline tried to tamper with evidence after Sukesh went to jail and erased data from her mobile phone.

Previously, the actress recently filed an application seeking protection from Sukesh who has been intimidating her.

One of Sukesh’s recent letters without naming the actress read, “I never expected this even in my wildest dreams, but I guess "heart" is made to always be shattered or broken.” He further said, “I was shocked frozen as after all that you do, protect, safeguard someone, they turn around, stab you back hard, as they think now that they are safe and act victimized and start blame games, and point saying.”

Sukesh said in a statement, “So, with shattered heart, I have decided not to stay hurt, numb or quiet, one should know truth is very powerful. Now it's time, World needs to know the truth, the reality and now I will go all out to expose anything in accordance to law.”

