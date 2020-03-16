Shocking! John Abraham refused to work in Karan Johar’s THIS film, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor John Abraham who forayed into showbiz by walking the ramp doing music videos, was once approached by Dharma honcho and filmmaker Karan Johar for a role in the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

However, not many are aware that it wasn’t for the lead cast but the role of Kareena Kapoor’s character’s college friend Robbie, eventually played by television actor Vikas Sethi.

John once revealed in Koffee With Karan, “I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie.”

An embarrassed KJo then went on to say, “Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage.”

On the work front, John will be next seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ starring an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, will be released worldwide on July 29. Besides that, he also has ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's action thriller ‘Tehran’ with Manushi Chhillar.

