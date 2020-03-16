Shocking! John Abraham refused to work in Karan Johar’s THIS film, scroll down to know more

John Abraham is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Ek Villain Returns’, sequel of Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Ek Villain co-starring Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 14:30
movie_image: 
John Abraham refused to work in Karan Johar’s THIS film, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor John Abraham who forayed into showbiz by walking the ramp doing music videos, was once approached by Dharma honcho and filmmaker Karan Johar for a role in the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

However, not many are aware that it wasn’t for the lead cast but the role of Kareena Kapoor’s character’s college friend Robbie, eventually played by television actor Vikas Sethi.

Also Read:Oops! Netizens lashed out at John Abraham’s rude bahaviour in this throwback video, see reactions

John once revealed in Koffee With Karan, “I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie.”

An embarrassed KJo then went on to say, “Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage.”

Also Read:What! Is everything okay between John Abraham and the makers of Ek Villain Returns? Read More

On the work front, John will be next seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ starring an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, will be released worldwide on July 29. Besides that, he also has ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's action thriller ‘Tehran’ with Manushi Chhillar.

 

Credit: The Free Press Journal
    

 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Karan Johar John Abraham Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Pathaan Shootout At Wadala Dostana attack EK Villain Returns
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their 'toned' bodies on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'
MUMBAI : Famous comedian Bharti Singh will be seen challenging the husbands to show-off their toned bodies during the '...
Badshah cooks 'pakoras' and says: 'I am in the wrong field, I can be a good chef'
MUMBAI : Popular rapper Badshah feels he could be a good chef as he tried his hands at cooking and making 'pakodas' (...
'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet
MUMBAI-choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture featuring actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji...
'Mirzapur' actor Aasif Khan make his music video debut with 'Galtiyan'
MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan says his latest music video, "Galtiyan", is quite special to him as he is making his music...
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Raveena Tandon, THIS Bollywood actress was the initial choice for Tip Tip Barsa, details inside
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was considered no less than a s*x symbol, especially after the release of Tip Tip Barsa Pani....
Exclusive! Ali Merchant talks about his journey as an actor, his upcoming web series, and much more
MUMBAI : Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.He is best known for his roles in serials...
Recent Stories
'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet
'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet
Latest Video