Shocking! Jug Jugg Jeeyo trolled for its posters; netizens say it is going to be a sequel to Kalank

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

Over time, we have seen some glimpses from the sets and the making of the movie, which were viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Today, after a long wait, the first look and the motion posters of the movie were launched. They are getting an amazing response from fans across social media.

But there is a set of people who did not like the first look and the motion posters of the movie. They have started trolling them.

As we can see from these comments the netizens are saying that it is time now Bollywood should rise up with family drama and offer some serious content driven movies. On the other hand they are saying that this is going to be another flop of actor Varun Dhawan. Whereas many people are comparing and saying that it is going to be Kalank part 2.

These are some of the negative comments the posters of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is getting, what are your views on this and how did you like this first look posters of the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022.

