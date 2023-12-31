Shocking! Kajol Fires Back at Kareena's Driving Remark in Explosive Roundtable Exchange

Kajol's fiery response to Kareena Kapoor's driving tease sets the internet abuzz in a candid roundtable moment.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Netflix's 'The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, sparks flew when Kareena Kapoor Khan playfully labelled Kajol as the "worst driver of the 90s." What followed was a heated yet entertaining exchange that left netizens in awe.

Despite sharing the screen in just two films, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol's off-screen camaraderie has always been a topic of interest. The duo, along with other celebrities, participated in a roundtable discussion on December 13, 2023, hosted by renowned film critic Rajiv Masand.

A snippet from the 1-hour 30-minute chat show went viral, featuring Kareena poking fun at Kajol's driving skills, dubbing her the "worst driver of the 90s." Quick on the draw, Kajol challenged Kareena's claim, asking if she had ever been in a car with her. Kareena admitted she hadn't, but cheekily mentioned seeing Kajol arriving at studios in her car, implying less-than-perfect driving skills.

Also Read:What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’

Things took an interesting turn as Kajol, visibly bothered, questioned Kareena's driving prowess, to which Kareena confessed she doesn't drive. Kajol, defending her skills, retorted, "Anyone who hasn't walked a mile in my shoes has no right to comment." While Kareena eventually conceded, saying, "That's true," the internet exploded with varied opinions after the clip hit Reddit.

This isn't the first time Kajol's driving has been a hot topic. In a 2011 interview with The Times Of India, she openly discussed her road rage encounters with cab drivers and rickshawalas, shedding light on her driving adventures.

Also Read: Must Read! Kajol gives a clarification on her statement about political leaders, “I was merely making a point...”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Spotboye 

Kajol Kareena Kapoor Netflix Roundtable Driving Skills celebrities Banter social media Internet Buzz Entertainment Candid Moment Rajiv Masand TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how no director was ready to launch him in the industry, read to know more
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has detailed his struggles of getting his first film in the early 2000s. In the Hindi Actors...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi is adamant to pursue Armaan after Rohit warns her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
What! Abhishek Bachchan rejected Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was offered Rang De Basanti, but he turned it down. In the Hindi Actors...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Akka Saheb decides to get Ishaan and Reeva married
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shocking! Kajol Fires Back at Kareena's Driving Remark in Explosive Roundtable Exchange
MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Netflix's 'The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, sparks flew when Kareena Kapoor Khan...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan and Savi to get married without the Chavans and Bhosle family's consent?
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how no director was ready to launch him in the industry, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how no director was ready to launch him in the industry, read to know more
Abhishek
What! Abhishek Bachchan rejected Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti for this shocking reason
Karan
Must Read! Karan Johar: Alia Bhatt's True Launch Was Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway'
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday's Amusing Encounter: Jackie Shroff's One-Word Text 'Bhidu' Leaves Her Puzzled
Saurabh
Interesting! Saurabh Shukla Opens Up: Acting Happened Unexpectedly, But Directing Was Always in My Heart
Twinkle
Fascinating! Why Twinkle Khanna Applied to the Same University as Son Aarav Revealed in Candid Interview