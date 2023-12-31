Shocking! Kajol Fires Back at Kareena's Driving Remark in Explosive Roundtable Exchange

MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Netflix's 'The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, sparks flew when Kareena Kapoor Khan playfully labelled Kajol as the "worst driver of the 90s." What followed was a heated yet entertaining exchange that left netizens in awe.

Despite sharing the screen in just two films, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol's off-screen camaraderie has always been a topic of interest. The duo, along with other celebrities, participated in a roundtable discussion on December 13, 2023, hosted by renowned film critic Rajiv Masand.

A snippet from the 1-hour 30-minute chat show went viral, featuring Kareena poking fun at Kajol's driving skills, dubbing her the "worst driver of the 90s." Quick on the draw, Kajol challenged Kareena's claim, asking if she had ever been in a car with her. Kareena admitted she hadn't, but cheekily mentioned seeing Kajol arriving at studios in her car, implying less-than-perfect driving skills.

Things took an interesting turn as Kajol, visibly bothered, questioned Kareena's driving prowess, to which Kareena confessed she doesn't drive. Kajol, defending her skills, retorted, "Anyone who hasn't walked a mile in my shoes has no right to comment." While Kareena eventually conceded, saying, "That's true," the internet exploded with varied opinions after the clip hit Reddit.

This isn't the first time Kajol's driving has been a hot topic. In a 2011 interview with The Times Of India, she openly discussed her road rage encounters with cab drivers and rickshawalas, shedding light on her driving adventures.

