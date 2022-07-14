Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled on the first look of movie Emergency, Netizens saying another disaster loading

The first look and the teaser of the movie Emergency which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans

movie_image: 
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled on the first look of movie Emergency, Netizens saying another disaster loading

MUMBAI:  Upcoming movie of Kangana Ranaut titled Emergency has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Actress Kangana Ranaut has been sharing the bits and pieces from the BTs since the movie was in the making. As we know Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing Indira Gandhi in the movie and it is based on the 1975 Emergency.

KANGANA TO PORTRAY INDIRA GANDHI IN 'EMERGENCY': KANGANA TO DIRECT THE FILM... #KanganaRanaut to portray late #IndiraGandhi in her new film #Emergency... #Kangana is also producing and directing the film... #Emergency will be her second directorial venture after #Manikarnika. pic.twitter.com/WwDed8kYDm

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2022

Today finally the teaser and the first look of the movie is out and it is getting some amazing response from the fans, but there are few people who did not like the teaser and the first look of the actress Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and they have started trolling the look.

ALSO READ – (Huge Trouble! Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on THIS date, and this has a connection with Javed Akhtar)

Voice transformation is sucks

— chirag (@chiragsharma_2) July 14, 2022

Disaster

— (@_rohittweets_) July 14, 2022

Funny whenever kangna start new film all in twitter shout like superb nailed it faadu great dhaansu etc etc but at time of release nobody goes in hall to see poor kangna dhaakad me bhi same hua nobody went 

— Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) July 14, 2022

Nothing but a mimicry and that too low on standards

— Aditya Ojha (@thispodcastguy) July 14, 2022

Why is she still hired? The movie will flop because of her

— yo (@unknowncoolzz22) July 14, 2022

She is producing and directing it so she prolly hired herself? 

—  (@BeysPepper2) July 14, 2022

Disaster in advance

— Vishal Ranjan (@Ranjanbkr) July 14, 2022

Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi especially the dialogue delivery looks funny 

—  (@justlalit) July 14, 2022

As we can see, netizens are saying that this will be another disaster which is coming from the side of the actress Kangna Ranaut. Whereas many did not feel that the actress will do justice with the character and they find the acting fake and not upto mark.

Well we look forward to the trailer of the movie to get more understanding on the acting. What are your views on the teaser and the look of the actress Kangana Ranaut, do let us know in the comments section below.

Emergency is written and directed by actress Kangana Ranaut.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Tara Sutaria gets trolled for her latest public appearance; netizens say ‘kitna oil lagaya hai body pe’)

emergency Kangana Ranaut INDIRA GANGHI 1975 EMERGENCY KANGANA RANAUT FANS Dhaakad Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:08

