Shocking! Karan Johar opens up about his home aesthetics; Filmmaker expresses self-consciousness over extensive closet space

MUMBAI: According to director Karan Johar, the perfect house should fit into one's lifestyle and have a distinct personality that always reflects the owner. According to him, a home is not just a physical location but also a haven of quietness, tranquillity, and solace; that is why people often say, "I want to go back home," whenever they're tired.

Leading audiences on an in-depth tour of his home, which was designed with deliberate eclectic selections that tastefully capture the tales of his devoted family and successful film career, Karan recently provided more details about what, in his opinion, makes a house a home and how his living space is a reflection of every aspect of who he is.

He mentioned this while participating in Where the Heart Is by Asian Paints, “In a day and age where everything is so loud, my home and my moment on my bed, watching that television or reading a book, that is peace. So in many ways, coming back home means coming back to peace.”

“Every house says, ‘I know all your relationships, secrets, and happiness, I know it all.’ Your walls know everything. That’s why they say, ‘If walls had ears…’ My walls are made by the energy of my soul. So my walls are collaborators. They work in tandem with me,” he mentioned.

He also remembered that they had their first marketing meeting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani at this house, more precisely at the dining table. “If the home is where the heart is, then the bedroom is where the comfort is,” said Karan, going into detail about how the majority of his personality unfolds in the bedroom.

He also gave a thorough tour of his closet, a part of his bedroom that makes him feel “a tad shy, embarrassed, and self-conscious” Karan noted that his closet is stocked with clothes of all different textures and materials and that none of his wardrobe selections mirror his tastes in interior design.

Karan Said, “It’s on those days when I observed my mother listening to old music that I reflect on when my fascination for cinema first penetrated my head. Since I lived in a constricted space, I felt like that is what attracted me more to these large opulent spaces.” He continues by saying that he visits his mother as soon as he gets home. “My approach to any aesthetic is that it should be pleasing to the naked eye. That when you walk in, you’re not jarred by it. This home brings the energy of my 25-year career and also my responsibility as a son and parent,” he mentioned and added, “Home is where the soul lies.”

