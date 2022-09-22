Shocking! Kareena Kappor breaks her silence on why she is not doing a movie with Salman Khan

Kareena reveals the reason why she is not doing a movie with Salman Khan as the two look adorable with each other.  

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan are two mega superstars of Bollywood and the two have done many movies together.

The fans love their chemistry and consider them as one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood.

The two were last seen in the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan way back in 2015 and since then the two have not done any movie together.

The fans are wanting to see the two actors together and are demanding some of the directors and producers to cast them together.

In a recent interview Kareena Kapoor was asked about working with Salman Khan to which the actress said that “ This question should have been asked to Salman Khan as she is open in working with him as she has the best time shooting with him. She also said that she knows the actor for a long time just like Aamir Khan as she used to visit the sets of Andaz Apna Apna and he is also such a close friend to her sister Karisma Kapoor''

Well, there is no doubt that Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor look wonderful on screen and it’s high time that the two do a movie together.

On the work front Kareena was recently seen in Laal Singh Chada a film that didn’t do well at the Box office and Salman would be seen in YRF Pathaan and Tiger.

