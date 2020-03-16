Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee was in an intoxicated state when he first met Big B

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee made his feature film debut with a one-minute role in Drohkaal (1994), and a minor role of a dacoit in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994). After a few unnoticed roles, he played the gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya, which proved to be a breakthrough. He received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for the film. He then acted in films such as Kaun? (1999) and Shool (1999).

Manoj recently recalled meeting his idol Amitabh Bachchan soon after a film screening in those early days and shared that he was quite intoxicated at the time.

Manoj recalled that he had been drinking with director Ram Gopal Varma and critic Khalid Mohamed in the car outside and was quite nervous since Amitabh Bachchan was watching his film with his family. Manoj said that he had never seen Big B in real life until that point.

As the film’s show was about to end, RGV left the car because he had to receive the guests. Kahlid tricked him into getting out of the car and then locked the door so he couldn’t go back inside the car. Manoj did not have the courage to face his idol. But he heard a voice that called out his name and found it was Abhishek who was congratulating him for his performance. Then, a tall man came from behind, that is, Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking to him was the most memorable moment for the actor.

On the personal front, the actor was married to a girl from Delhi, but got divorced during his period of struggle. He met actress Shabana Raza, who is also known as Neha, right after her debut film Kareeb (1998). The couple married in 2006 and they have a daughter.

Credits: Indian Express