Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'

Nargis Fakhri admitted that she had trouble pinpointing a specific person since she feels that no one in the entertainment world is open about their relationships and that most people show an idealized version of themselves in public.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Nargis

MUMBAI: A well-known actress, Nargis Fakhri is well known for her part in the hit movie Rockstar. She was recently questioned about an Indian celebrity she consults for love guidance. Nargis Fakhri admitted that she had trouble pinpointing a specific person since she feels that no one in the entertainment world is open about their relationships and that most people show an idealized version of themselves in public.

Also read: Nargis Fakhri says, “I am looking to explore a variety of different roles” – Exclusive

In a recent interaction, When asked if she looks up to an Indian celebrity for love advice, Nargis Fakhri answered, “I mean, tell me someone who has a good relationship. Tell me who has the best loving relationship, marriage? I would not take anyone’s advice, to be honest. I’ll tell you everything is different, and no one tells you the truth unless you have a friend that really tells you the truth, but most people hide the truth; they want everything to look perfect. I would use my own brains and my own self, or maybe get a therapist. I would not ask anybody.”

The Housefull 3 actress also talked about how co-stars flirt while on the set of a movie. As she spoke, “I mean, everyone hits on everyone, even if they’re not hitting on them,  because I think just naturally human beings are flirty. So maybe they’re not hitting on you, but they’re hitting on you, does that make sense?  Or maybe they’re not hitting on you, and you just think they’re hitting on you. Some people get mistaken; like people have thought that I’m hitting on them, but I’m like, bro, I’m just friendly. So you don’t even know who’s hitting on who.”

In the 2011 film Rockstar, the actress made her acting debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She has also acted in a number of other movies, such as Kick, Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3. Nargis Fakhri's most recent project was the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa, in which she co-starred alongside Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Also read: Scary! Nargis Fakhri opens up about having the same nightmare for 4 days straight, read more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Nargis Fakhri Shiv Shastri Balboa Rockstar Madras Cafe Main Tera Hero Azhar Housefull 3 Anupam Kher Neena Gupta Kick Phata Poster Nikla Hero Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Actor Gagan Dev Riar talks about his experience essaying the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, “I made my own interpretation of how he walks, or talks"
MUMBAI: Gagan Dev Riar, who will be playing the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the much anticipated sequel, Scam 2003,...
Katha Ankahee: Surprising! New Man in Katha’s life, Viaan to get bail
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan and Savi get locked in a room, Spends night together
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Mastre Plan! Anuj makes a strategy to trap Sonu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Whoa! THIS Bigg Boss contestant took home Rs 2 crores for just 3 days and its not Sidharth Shukla or Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
MUMBAI: For a long time celebrities have been invited to perform at lavish wedding parties of wealthy people. They also...
Recent Stories
Salman
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
Ashwin
Candid! Fashion actor Ashwin Mushran opens up about stereotypes and gay roles post Priyanka Chopra starrer; Says ‘I said no to so much after that….’
Richa
Woah! Richa Chadha once asked for a female co-writer to work on a film on motherhood, here's what happened
Tiger
Woah! These films were made on a big budget for larger than life experiences on big screens, take a look
Ashwin
What! Actor Ashwin Mushran talks about being stereotyped and getting offers for playing gay roles after Fashion
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up on what peaked her interest in acting