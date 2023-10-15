Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'

MUMBAI: A well-known actress, Nargis Fakhri is well known for her part in the hit movie Rockstar. She was recently questioned about an Indian celebrity she consults for love guidance. Nargis Fakhri admitted that she had trouble pinpointing a specific person since she feels that no one in the entertainment world is open about their relationships and that most people show an idealized version of themselves in public.

In a recent interaction, When asked if she looks up to an Indian celebrity for love advice, Nargis Fakhri answered, “I mean, tell me someone who has a good relationship. Tell me who has the best loving relationship, marriage? I would not take anyone’s advice, to be honest. I’ll tell you everything is different, and no one tells you the truth unless you have a friend that really tells you the truth, but most people hide the truth; they want everything to look perfect. I would use my own brains and my own self, or maybe get a therapist. I would not ask anybody.”

The Housefull 3 actress also talked about how co-stars flirt while on the set of a movie. As she spoke, “I mean, everyone hits on everyone, even if they’re not hitting on them, because I think just naturally human beings are flirty. So maybe they’re not hitting on you, but they’re hitting on you, does that make sense? Or maybe they’re not hitting on you, and you just think they’re hitting on you. Some people get mistaken; like people have thought that I’m hitting on them, but I’m like, bro, I’m just friendly. So you don’t even know who’s hitting on who.”

In the 2011 film Rockstar, the actress made her acting debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She has also acted in a number of other movies, such as Kick, Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3. Nargis Fakhri's most recent project was the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa, in which she co-starred alongside Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

