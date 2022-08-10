Shocking! “No need to expose when you have talent” netizens trolls Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing pictures all over the internet, recently we have seen the actress making her acting debut with the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan.

Definitely the actress knows the right formula and mantra and formula to attract the eyeballs with her looks in different photoshoot, and this latest photoshoot of the actress is getting viral all over, the on one hand are not keeping calm but are praising the actress well on the other hand they are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that what is the purpose of putting such pictures, also many people are saying that the only thing which will get you work is talent and not exposure.

What are your views on these pictures of Palak Tiwari and how will you rate her acting in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

