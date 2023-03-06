Shocking! "No talent, only wears short dresses" netizens troll Disha Patani on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani is no doubt, one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting industry. Over the time, with her beautiful acting and sizzling looks, she has been ruling hearts of millions. She is one of the major head turners when it comes to defining hotness and fitness goals.





Having said that, this latest video of actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet. She was clicked at the airport, looking supremely hot in her outfit. On one side, people praise the actress for her looks and on the other, many troll her for the same.

As we can see in the above comments, many suggest that she looks sad. Also, a few mock her, saying that showing off is the only talent she has, since she can't act in movies.

What are your views on these comments for Disha Patani and how will you rate this look of her?

