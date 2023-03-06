Must Read! With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting rave reviews, here’s a look at the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has hit the big screens and it is getting rave reviews. So, today, let’s look at the list of the upcoming movies...
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath and impressed one and all with her performance in the film. She has done a few films till now, but she is yet to make a strong mark as an actor. Yesterday, her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theaters, and it has been getting good reviews.

Sara is also getting a decent response for her performance in the movie, especially for her comedy scenes. While Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has hit the big screens, now let’s look at the list of the actress's upcoming movies.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a patriotic film titled Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress will portray the role of a freedom fighter in the movie and she has already wrapped up the shooting of the film. The movie will be getting an OTT release.

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions

A film with Tiger Shroff

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a movie opposite Tiger Shroff. The film is not yet officially announced, but reportedly, the shooting of the film has already started.

Murder Mubarak

Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak which is being directed by Homi Adajania. Reportedly, the two shooting schedules of the film have been wrapped up till now.

Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino is a multi-starrer and it features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is currently in production and it is slated to release on 8th December 2023.

Also Read: Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”

So, are you excited for the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

