Shocking! Not Adi Chopra-Rani, SRK-Gauri, Ram Charan-Upasana; Check out India's highest-paid couple who works in films having Staggering Rs 1500 crore salary

According to popular reports, Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery, who are the owners of Sun TV and Sun Pictures, are the most compensated Indian business couple. More than the Ambanis, let alone anyone in the film industry, the pair reportedly received payments totalling Rs 1500 crore over the past ten years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Ram Charan

MUMBAI: There are several power couples in the Indian cinema industry, whether they are producing or acting in the movies. Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are a few of the most wealthy and influential couples in Indian cinema. But compared to one southern couple who not only indulge in numerous other enterprises but also make movies, their fortune is insignificant. In addition, they are the highest-paid couple in the Indian corporate sector.

Also read: Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"

According to popular reports, Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery, who are the owners of Sun TV and Sun Pictures, are the most compensated Indian business couple. More than the Ambanis, let alone anyone in the film industry, the pair reportedly received payments totaling Rs 1500 crore over the past ten years.

The Maran family owns a 75% ownership in Sun TV, which runs a number of TV channels, the Sun NXT OTT platform, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. Additionally, the Marans are the proprietors of Sun Pictures, a renowned production company that has given us a number of blockbusters, most recently Rajinikanth's Jailer.

According to popular reports, Kalanithi Maran is the richest film producer in India with a net worth of $3 billion (more than Rs 25000 crore). The family-owned Sun Group consists of Sun Pictures and 33 TV channels that broadcast in a variety of languages both within India and beyond.

Maran made the transition to producing movies with the 1999 release of Siragugal, but Sun Pictures did not return to movies for another ten years. They returned to filmmaking in 2010 and achieved success with the Rajinikanth-starring movie Enthiran.

Since then, they have created blockbusters like Sarkar, Petta, and Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, as well as Raghava Lawrence's Lanchana 3, Beast, with Vijay, and Sarkar, with Rajinikanth. The second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time is Jailer, which was just released.

Also read: Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 14: Oh No! Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns only 1 crore amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan craze

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-DNA

Aditya Chopra Rani Mukherji Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Ram Charan Upasana Kalanithi Maran Sun TV Rajinikanth Raghava Lawrence Lanchana 3 Beast Vijay TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
Jawan
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
Ridhi Dogra
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
Anurag
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
Sanjay
Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that