Shocking! Not Adi Chopra-Rani, SRK-Gauri, Ram Charan-Upasana; Check out India's highest-paid couple who works in films having Staggering Rs 1500 crore salary

MUMBAI: There are several power couples in the Indian cinema industry, whether they are producing or acting in the movies. Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are a few of the most wealthy and influential couples in Indian cinema. But compared to one southern couple who not only indulge in numerous other enterprises but also make movies, their fortune is insignificant. In addition, they are the highest-paid couple in the Indian corporate sector.

According to popular reports, Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery, who are the owners of Sun TV and Sun Pictures, are the most compensated Indian business couple. More than the Ambanis, let alone anyone in the film industry, the pair reportedly received payments totaling Rs 1500 crore over the past ten years.

The Maran family owns a 75% ownership in Sun TV, which runs a number of TV channels, the Sun NXT OTT platform, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. Additionally, the Marans are the proprietors of Sun Pictures, a renowned production company that has given us a number of blockbusters, most recently Rajinikanth's Jailer.

According to popular reports, Kalanithi Maran is the richest film producer in India with a net worth of $3 billion (more than Rs 25000 crore). The family-owned Sun Group consists of Sun Pictures and 33 TV channels that broadcast in a variety of languages both within India and beyond.

Maran made the transition to producing movies with the 1999 release of Siragugal, but Sun Pictures did not return to movies for another ten years. They returned to filmmaking in 2010 and achieved success with the Rajinikanth-starring movie Enthiran.

Since then, they have created blockbusters like Sarkar, Petta, and Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, as well as Raghava Lawrence's Lanchana 3, Beast, with Vijay, and Sarkar, with Rajinikanth. The second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time is Jailer, which was just released.

