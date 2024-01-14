Shocking! Pankaj Tripathi recalls his arrest and assault by cops during student days in Patna; Says ‘That completely changed me’

Pankaj talked about his time as an ABVP member in college in Bihar during a recent interview. The actor discussed the interest in politics in his native state of Bihar, saying, "Everyone is a politician in Bihar."
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi will soon star in the biopic Main Atal Hoon starring Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recently talked about how he once had political aspirations but gave them up after getting arrested and physically assaulted by police. Pankaj talked about his time as an ABVP member in college in Bihar during a recent interview. The actor discussed the interest in politics in his native state of Bihar, saying, "Everyone is a politician in Bihar."

When asked if Pankaj had considered going into politics at the time, the actor replied that he had intended to follow this path but had given up after getting detained once. “I never thought about entering politics at that time. There was a thought that I might proceed in this line but then there was an arrest and the cops beat me up so I left that thought there and then,” he shared.

According to Pankaj Tripathi, this was the moment when he decided to pursue his passion in theater and began to get interested in it. “It was at that point in my life that I had started getting interested in theatre and it attracted me so much more,” he said.

Pankaj revealed in a 2019 interview that his life was drastically changed during his week-long stay in Patna's Beur jail. “You don’t have anything to do in jail. No meetings, no cooking, not doing anything. You are completely alone. When a man is extremely lonely, he starts discovering himself. I met myself in those seven days. When I started reading Hindi literature, I realised how alienated I was to this world. That completely changed me,” he said.

For his role in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi received his second National Film Award in 2023. He is anticipating the debut of Mirzapur Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video after Main Atal Hoon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- The Indian Express

