Shocking! Rajveer Deol admits feeling scared of his father Sunny Deol's onscreen image due to this particular reason; Here’s Truth!

Sunny Deol, who played the lead in several action films in the 1990s, approaches acting with a sense of "honesty," according to his son Rajveer Deol. He stands out among his peers because of this characteristic. In a recent interview, Rajveer Deol said that he would frequently feel "scared" of his father's on-screen image and that he would almost always feel sympathy for the baddies.
MUMBAI:Actor Sunny Deol is recognised for both the iconic dialogues he has delivered and the roles he has played in his films. He has a special talent for making movie villains relatable to the audience. Actor Rajveer Deol claims that as a young boy watching his father's action flicks, he used to feel bad for the bad guys because he knew that the seasoned actor would give them a brutal beating.

He stated, “There’s a specialty with Dad that I don’t think anyone else can do. There’s honesty in his bones and blood. When he screams at someone and wants to get revenge, you feel it. You want to do it yourself. I used to feel bad for all the villains. I used to see dad get angry (in films) and would know what is to come. I would be like, ‘Oh poor guys, don’t do this!’ I was very scared of that.” 

Rajveer Deol, the son of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his acting debut in the October 5th release Dono. Paloma Dhillon, an actor who is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria, makes her acting debut in this love story as well. 

The central theme of the movie is the romance between two total strangers set against the setting of a destination wedding. Avnish Barjatya, the son of director Sooraj Barjatya, directed his first picture, a romantic comedy-drama, which was released on Friday. Prior to this, Avnish served as the assistant director on several of his father's films, including Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Uunchai.

