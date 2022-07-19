Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera faces trolls, netizens are saying Bollywood is back again to insulting Hindus, Read More

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie 'Shamshera' which has Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out, the trailer has been getting some immense love by the fans all over the social media and they are not keeping calm as they will see the actor RanbirKapor after the long gap of 4 years.

But do you know a section of people have criticised the film for several reasons. Some people are calling 'Shamshera' a cheap copy of some iconic Hollywood movies like 'Thor', and 'Harry Potter', there are others who have called out the makers for once again showing the villain to be a Hindu wearing tikka. Many also compared Ranbir's 'Shamshera' avatar with that of Ranveer Singh as Khilji from 'Padmaavat'.

A social media user wrote in Hindi, "Hindus are being targeted again by applying tilak on the forehead and then stupid Hindus will go to see it. (Maathe par tilak laga kar phir se Hinduo ko target kiya jaa raha hai aur phir bewkoof Hindu ise dekhne jayenge.)"

"In old Bollywood movies Saffron Tilak symbolised the villains in the movie… And now even Vaishnav Tilak and Tripundra are used to represent the villains!! It seems Bollywood has got some serious problem with Sanatan culture," another one wrote.

"#Bollywood always try to show Hindus in negative role, why villain Sanjay Datta shown like Hindu sadhu. You can show villain without any Hindu symbol," a comment read.

Another while trashing the Ranbir Kapoor film wrote, "History is the witness that movie plot based in British era has never gone well… Mangal Pandey Thugs Of Hindostan RRR LAGAAN is exception! PS: not talking about Box-office!"

A comment noted, "Trailer revealed more than it should as I was scared about the length of the film," before adding "shamshera trailer was big disappointment as it revealed half story in it."

One netizen even tweeted t KRK asking, "Bhai #ShamsheraTrailer ka funny video ho jaaye."

What are your views on these posts and the comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Shamshera will hit the big screens on 22nd July .

