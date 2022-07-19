Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera faces trolls, netizens are saying Bollywood is back again to insulting Hindus, Read More

Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor's 'Shamshera' was released recently and here's what netizens have to say about it.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 15:54
movie_image: 
Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera faces trolls, netizens are saying Bollywood is back again to insulting Hindus, Read More

MUMBAI: Upcoming  movie 'Shamshera' which has Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out, the trailer has been getting some immense love by the fans all over the social media and they are not keeping calm as they will see the actor RanbirKapor after the long gap of 4 years.

But do you know a section of people have criticised the film for several reasons. Some people are calling 'Shamshera' a cheap copy of some iconic Hollywood movies like 'Thor', and 'Harry Potter', there are others who have called out the makers for once again showing the villain to be a Hindu wearing tikka. Many also compared Ranbir's 'Shamshera' avatar with that of Ranveer Singh as Khilji from 'Padmaavat'. 

A social media user wrote in Hindi, "Hindus are being targeted again by applying tilak on the forehead and then stupid Hindus will go to see it. (Maathe par tilak laga kar phir se Hinduo ko target kiya jaa raha hai aur phir bewkoof Hindu ise dekhne jayenge.)"

"In old Bollywood movies Saffron Tilak symbolised the villains in the movie… And now even Vaishnav Tilak and Tripundra are used to represent the villains!! It seems Bollywood has got some serious problem with Sanatan culture," another one wrote. 

"#Bollywood always try to show Hindus in negative role, why villain Sanjay Datta shown like Hindu sadhu. You can show villain without any Hindu symbol," a comment read. 

Another while trashing the Ranbir Kapoor film wrote, "History is the witness that movie plot based in British era has never gone well… Mangal Pandey Thugs Of Hindostan RRR LAGAAN is exception! PS: not talking about Box-office!"

ALSO READ – ('Shamshera' director is chuffed with the response to film's trailer)

A comment noted, "Trailer revealed more than it should as I was scared about the length of the film," before adding "shamshera trailer was big disappointment as it revealed half story in it." 

One netizen even tweeted t KRK asking, "Bhai #ShamsheraTrailer ka funny video ho jaaye."

Bollywood has been defaming Hindu Dharma 4 many years by portraying villains as Brahmins, Sadhus, Saints, Priests...

Hindus r demanding that d govt should pay serious attention 2 this & stop issuing certificates 2 such films!#ShamsheraTrailer#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/MlfwLT72X7

—  DIPTI  (@__DIPTI__) June 24, 2022

Audience after watching #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/wN2119s0tM

— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) June 24, 2022

#ShamsheraTrailer – Yet another propaganda movie where the villain is a Tilak sporting Shikha keeping #Brahmins
Then why do such actors later go to temples to promote their films ?

Shameless Hypocrisy at its best!!!https://t.co/o9oIkXuuOK

— Chandra Moger (@Cm_hjs) June 25, 2022

Hindu Tej Jago!

Yash Raj Film's #Shamshera depicts #SanjayDutt wearing a 'Tilak' & keeping 'Shikha' (the tuft of hair on the head) as a villain !

How long will this mockery of Hindu Dharma & Hindu culture continue?#ShamsheraTrailer #Hinduphobic#BoycottBollywood #BanShamshera pic.twitter.com/jPWnKHJCUj

— Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) June 24, 2022

Nice try.#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/roXdtyCDYC

— Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) June 24, 2022

What are your views on these posts and the comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Shamshera will hit the big screens on 22nd July .

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read – (EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot)

SOURCE – ZEE NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor RANBIR KAPOOR TROLLED Shamshera Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Yash Raj Films BOLLYWOOD TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 15:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Umar Riaz’s special bond with this Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant will melt your heart
MUMBAI :Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15. From day one, he was loved by the audience.His...
Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya fails in rescuing Tara and Pakhi, and Ishaan forces Pakhi for this thing
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Oops! Rubina Dilaik declared the winner of the show?
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of...
OMG! Ram's health worsens because of Pihu, Priya gets up in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. The makers...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shivangi Joshi and Rubina Dilaik
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Recent Stories
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
Latest Video