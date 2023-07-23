Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more

The National award-winning actress was associated with numerous B-town celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Khanna, but her friendship with Farzana, her secretary/manager, has always been a mystery to the public
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 19:45
movie_image: 
her assistant Farzana

MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued treasure but also the most enchanting human being. More than her films, she made headlines for her personal life. Her affairs with Bollywood celebs were much publicised.

Also read -  Legendary Actress Rekha To Make Her Television Comeback With StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Umrao Jaan actress had to deal with loneliness in her life despite being married to Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Agarwal after he committed suicide.

The National award-winning actress was associated with numerous B-town celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Khanna, but her friendship with Farzana, her secretary/manager, has always been a mystery to the public.

Rekha’s biographer Yasser Usman revealed some information about the actress’s life, including the fact that only her trustworthy assistant Farzana—some have speculated is her boyfriend—is permitted access to the actress’ bedroom, as per an IBTimes report.

Farzana keeps a tight grip over Rekha’s home and everyday activities and carefully monitors everything she does. She is thought to schedule nearly every minute of Rekha’s life and scrutinise every call.

She’s a formidable gatekeeper for the veteran actress. Farzana is the one who permits Rekha’s hermetic existence, and she has surrounded herself with mystery and secrets.

For almost three decades, Farzana has been by the Silsila actress’ side. She has been with her pretty much everywhere—at award ceremonies, on trips, etc. Despite Mohandeep’s assertion that they had a sexual relationship in his book, Rekha refers to Farzana as her soul sister.

This may sound extremely shocking, but he even claimed that Farzana is the reason behind the suicide of Rekha’s husband, Mukesh Agrawal. They are live-in lesbian partners, as claimed by the book.

Also read -  Dirty Secrets! Veteran actors Om Puri and Rekha were on the verge of breaking a chair while performing an erotic scene for THIS film

Malavika Sanghvi, a famous journalist, said, “Farzana is perfect for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her.” Some even say that Farzana plays the role of a man in Rekha’s life.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

 

Rekha Amitabh Bachchan Umrao Jaan Yasser Usman Farzana Silsila MUKESH AGARWAL Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Secret! Rishi wants another chance, Lakshmi unaware of Vikrant’s truth
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
What! Meet Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi co-star Sabeeha who quit films; her mother accused a superstar of misbehaving with her
MUMBAI: Khiladi was a blockbuster thriller suspense film which launched the career of Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka in...
Whoa! Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon opens up on his back injury and gaining weight, “It has been a huge struggle”
MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is a well known face in the entertainment world. He has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi to meet Sumer to expose Vikrant
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
attached
What! Meet Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi co-star Sabeeha who quit films; her mother accused a superstar of misbehaving with her
read more
Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more
left him hanging'
Woah! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about being jobless for six months and how people in the industry 'left him hanging'
Genelia Deshmukh expresses her wish to be a part of the sequel of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Wonderful! Genelia Deshmukh expresses her wish to be a part of the sequel of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Yash Chopra
Woah! Saahil Chadha reveals about getting replaced by Shah Rukh Khan in Darr after Yash Chopra took over the film
here's how
Wow! Mithun Chakraborty considers THIS compliment the greatest one he has ever received, it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan, here's how