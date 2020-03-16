Shocking Revelation! Disha Patani was prone to road accidents and it has connection with Ranbir Kapoor, Details inside

MUMBAI: Disha Patani who is currently extremely busy promoting her soon-to-release action thriller Ek Villain Returns has recently spilled beans on her celebrity crush. And it is none other than the Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. While she made this revelation, she also had an adorable story related to him.

Disha Patani revealed that her first celebrity crush was actor Ranbir Kapoor. While talking about how smitten she was by the Shamshera actor – and the problems it got her into, the Malang actress said, “When I was in school, I was a huge fan, and I almost got into so many accidents because I used to see his poster.”

Continuing talking about the effects her crush on Ranbir Kapoor had, Disha Patani said, “In my city, there was a huge poster of his. I think he was endorsing some brand and I used to just stare at it, and ride my scooty, and I just bumped into so many things while doing that.” When asked if she told Ranbir about her crush, Ms. Patani replied, “not really but I will.”

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, which will hit the theatres this Friday, July 29.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Project K.

Credit: koimoi