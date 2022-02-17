Shocking Revelation1 Mukesh Khanna rejects SRK, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn for ‘Shaktiman’, deets inside

MUMBAI: India’s first superhero Shaktimaan is set to return; this time the iconic hero will be seen on the big screen rather than on our television screens. While announcing the upcoming project, the makers shared that they’ll rope in a big superstar to play the titular character. However, a few years back Mukesh Khanna dismissed all the big stars and claimed only one person can play the part. Scroll down below to know who he thinks will be suitable.

Back in 2013, when Mukesh Khanna was promoting his telefilm titled Hamaara Hero Shaktimaan, the veteran star spoke about the iconic show and rejected top actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to take over the superhero from him. Instead, he gave a savage reply and said only he can perfectly play the part and not some A-listers.

Mukesh Khanna told, “I can’t make Akshay Kumar Shaktimaan, I can’t let Ajay Devgn play Shaktimaan. They are good actors. I can’t even let Shah Rukh Khan play Shaktimaan because they don’t have the image that I have.”

He further shared, “So I have to do this and I would say that I have that audacity to play Shaktimaan again because there was nobody before Mukesh Khanna.”

As per the latest update, Khanna will co-produce the upcoming three-part franchise in association with Sony Pictures. Several popular names are making rounds on the internet about the casting but none has been confirmed yet.

