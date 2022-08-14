Shocking! Saif Ali Khan’s children will not be able to inherit his Rs 5000 crore worth property, details inside

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Prabhas starrer Adipurush and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha while Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 14:45
Shocking! Saif Ali Khan’s children will not be able to inherit his Rs 5000 crore worth property, details inside

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is not just an actor in the Hindi Film industry but also the ninth Nawab of Pataudi. He had received the title from his late father and former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor comes from one of the wealthiest families in India, and his total assets—which include the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and another piece of family property in Bhopal—are estimated to be worth a staggering Rs. 5000 crores.

However, reportedly, anyone wishing to assert their claim to Saif's Rs 5,000 crore estate must do so through the High Court. In a failing effort at the same, the concerned authority can reach out to the President of India and the Supreme Court.

Apparently, the House of Pataudi's properties and other pertinent assets are all covered by the contentious Enemy Disputes Act of the India government, and as a result, no one is able to claim to be the heir to any of these estates or assets.

Likely, the chances of Saif leaving his land and assets in Haryana and Bhopal to his children, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir, is thus very low when all of these legal considerations are taken into account.

On the work front, Saif is busy shooting for his upcoming film Adipurush. The movie is based on the Ramayana and also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Credit: Times Now

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 14:45

