Flashback! When Saif Ali Khan objected to Amrita Singh working in a TV show for this reason

On the personal front, he has been married to Kareena Kapoor for a decade now but before tying the knot with her, he was married to Amrita Singh. Parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, they parted ways in 2004, but at the time, things were not as cordial as they might seem today. In a 2005 interview, Saif expressed anger at having to pay huge sums of alimony to Amrita and how difficult it made things for him.

The actor said to Telegraph, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.” The Hum Tum actor said that whatever money he was earning via ads, stage shows and movies was all being given to his children. “I have no money,” he said.

He also revealed that he was not allowed to meet his children Sara and Ibrahim. They were quite young at the time of this interview, in which the actor said that he was not allowed to meet them. “Why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I have my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I am not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me,” he had said. Amrita was actively working in television at the time and Saif seemed to have an objection to that. He said, “Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?”

