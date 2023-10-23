Shocking! Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera breaks silence after his mother files FIR against neighbour; Says ‘He started abusing and threatening my mother…’

More than 50 years have passed since Shera's parents first settled in the community. Shera's mother Pritam Kaur Jolly filed a complaint at the DN Nagar police station against the building's secretary, alleging that he had "abused" and threatened her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 19:57
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has explained why his mother in Mumbai's Andheri neighborhood filed an FIR against a member of their society. More than 50 years have passed since Shera's parents first settled in the community. Shera's mother Pritam Kaur Jolly filed a complaint at the DN Nagar police station against the building's secretary, alleging that he had "abused" and threatened her.

Also read:Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out

Shera told about the incident, claiming that the building secretary had "grudges" against his mother over repair work that had begun on the building in 2016 while she was the chairman of the society. Shera alleged that Jayantilal Patel, the secretary, had promised to complete the task within Rs 60 lakh but was unable to do so, causing his mother to quit her position in 2021.

Shera claimed that the secretary, along with 13 other society members, complained to the registrar's office about his mother. The secretary then "singled out" by claiming that she had made a false complaint against the secretary and the society.

He said, “He started abusing and threatening my mother when my parents went to attend the AGM. How can you do that to a woman and a senior citizen? My mother said that we should file a complaint, so we went ahead.”

Salman Khan has had Shera as his security for many years. Salman is preparing for the official premiere of his upcoming film, Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, will make a surprise cameo in the Diwali release, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

Also read: Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

Shera bodyguard Tiger 3 Salman Khan Emraan Hashmi Katrina Kaif YRF Tiger Zinda Hai Ek Tha Tiger Pathaan war Shah Rukh Khan Hrithik Roshan Leke Prabhu Ka Naam tiger songs Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 19:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! The final season of 'The Crown' focuses on the tradegy of Princess Diana
MUMBAI: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.”So says Dominic West as Prince Charles in...
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
MUMBAI: Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their...
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies....
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
MUMBAI: On Friday, the Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea arrested a stalker who visited BTS singer V aka Kim...
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
MUMBAI:lVinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed by audience reaction for Permanent roommates, opens up about his character in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Recent Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Priyanka
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
Salman
Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels
Khichdi
Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed
Deepika
Whoa! Did you know, Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi designed wedding lehenga was similar to her look in Padmaavat?
Anushka sharma
What! Ranveer Singh described meeting Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for the first time with the same story, netizens react