Shocking! Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera breaks silence after his mother files FIR against neighbour; Says ‘He started abusing and threatening my mother…’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has explained why his mother in Mumbai's Andheri neighborhood filed an FIR against a member of their society. More than 50 years have passed since Shera's parents first settled in the community. Shera's mother Pritam Kaur Jolly filed a complaint at the DN Nagar police station against the building's secretary, alleging that he had "abused" and threatened her.

Shera told about the incident, claiming that the building secretary had "grudges" against his mother over repair work that had begun on the building in 2016 while she was the chairman of the society. Shera alleged that Jayantilal Patel, the secretary, had promised to complete the task within Rs 60 lakh but was unable to do so, causing his mother to quit her position in 2021.

Shera claimed that the secretary, along with 13 other society members, complained to the registrar's office about his mother. The secretary then "singled out" by claiming that she had made a false complaint against the secretary and the society.

He said, “He started abusing and threatening my mother when my parents went to attend the AGM. How can you do that to a woman and a senior citizen? My mother said that we should file a complaint, so we went ahead.”

Salman Khan has had Shera as his security for many years. Salman is preparing for the official premiere of his upcoming film, Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, will make a surprise cameo in the Diwali release, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

Credits – The Indian Express