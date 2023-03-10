Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation in vintage video stuns fans; Netizens says ‘Plastic surgery, lips surgery effect’

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most gifted actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva never slows down from winning over millions of hearts with her unmatched acting skills and beautiful beauty.

Sam was last spotted acting professionally in the film Kushi. Samantha recently took a six-month break from work to concentrate on her health. In 2022, the diva was diagnosed to suffer from the auto-immune disease myositis. There is no doubt that actors and actresses have to endure a number of rumours, having surgery being one of them.

(Also read: Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager )

And now, online users have discovered an old video of Samantha in which she appears to have undergone surgery since she looks completely different.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's appearance in an old video from her early career became the discussion on the popular social media network, in which she was completely unrecognizable. Sam appeared attractive in the video, which may have been for any advertisement, dressed in a blue salwar suit. Samantha completed her image with light makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes, dark lipstick, and half-tied hair.

Netizens flocked to the comment area as soon as the Samantha Ruth Prabhu video appeared online to voice their opinions. Though some individuals said it wasn't Samantha, others conjectured that the diva had undergone multiple operations to correct some of the flaws on her face. According to some other users, they are just the results of grooming.

One of the users reacted to video, "Plastic surgery, lips surgery effect." Another one commented, "She was a teen doing this. Of course, there will be drastic changes when you grow up." A third one commented, "Jhanvi Kapoor who? Samantha has got the best surgery."

(Also read: Interesting! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go on a one year break after Citadel and Kushi’s release? Read on to know more)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood shaadis