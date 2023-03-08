Shocking! Sanjay Dutt, Rhea Chakraborty and more actors who were involved in a drug case

From Sanjay Dutt to Rhea Chakraborty, many Hindi film actors were involved in drug cases and were also arrested for the same. Check out the list below...
Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Hindi films celebrities get dragged into a lot of controversies. Sometimes the controversy is about their personal life and sometimes it revolves around the movies they star in. One of the controversies that many celebs have been involved in is the drugs case.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who were involved in a drug case...

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has always been very vocal about the drug addiction that he had when he was young. In 1982, he was arrested for cocaine possession. Even in his biopic, Sanju, his drug addiction was shown and how he was sent to a rehab to get rid of addiction.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan, who is gearing up for a comeback, was also involved in a drug case. The No Entry actor was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession.

Armaan Kohli

Jaani Dushman actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant, Armaan Kohli was arrested in 2021 for alleged possession of cocaine. The actor was granted bail in September 2022.

Siddhanth Kapoor

In 2022, Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party Bengaluru. The actor was later granted bail.

Rhea Chakraborty

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, NCB started a probe and Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case. She was in prison for around a month and was later granted bail.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested at a party on a cruise. It was alleged that NCB found drugs at the party and that’s why the star kid was arrested. He was in the prison for 28 days before getting a bail.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 
 

