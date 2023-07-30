Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan apparently changed their names to get married to each other, read more

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is one of the most romantic ones. She was his first crush and he ensured to make her the last. They married in the year 1991 and since then, they have been setting some serious relationship goals for all.

Also read - WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

Shah Rukh Khan often in interviews said she has been his backbone and supported him at his worst. Well, almost thirty years ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had an inter-faith marriage and they surely had to pull some stunts to make that happen. Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to have an Aarya Samaj wedding with Gauri Khan.

In a book called Shah Rukh Can by Mushtaq Sheikh, there is a revelation about the same. Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Jeetender Kumar Tulli. It was not just a random name but a tribute to two yesteryear actors.

Reportedly, his grandmother thought that he resembled Bollywood star Jeetendra and hence the first name. Tulli because it was Rajendra Kumar's surname. For the unversed, Rajendra Kumar Tulli was the complete name of the Arzoo actor.

Well, combining the two, Shah Rukh Khan got his name Jeetendra Kumar Tulli for his wedding with Gauri Khan as per Aarya Samaj traditions. On the other hand, Gauri Khan also changed her name to Ayesha for her Nikaah with Shah Rukh Khan.

Although Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story appears as perfect as possible, it wasn't an easy one. Gauri Khan's parents were against their relationship and did not want her to get married to Shah Rukh Khan.

She was just 21 when she married Shah Rukh Khan, who was 26 years old. He wasn't the King Khan that he is now and was struggling to make his name in the industry. But as said, destiny has everything written for you.

Also read - Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan sailed through all the challenges and have three beautiful children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is now looking forward to the release of his film Jawan directed by Atlee.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life