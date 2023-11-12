Shocking! “She is giving competition to Uorfi Javed” netizens troll actress Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Across Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space, over the time with her beautiful acting contribution in different movies and her great fashion sense, she has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the new pictures and posts opf the actress and now there is a video of the actress Shilpa Shetty that is getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted around the city for a shoot.

Indeed the actress is looking supremely hot and extremely gorgeous in her outfit, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, on one side she is getting some amazing response from the fans whereas on the other hand many people are trolling the actress for her dressing sense, check out the comments below

Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show



As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress and they are saying that she is wearing anything in the name of fashion, many people are saying if she is wearing such outfit then what is the difference between her and Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense. Also many people saying why she has to wear torn clothes.

Indeed this video of the actress Shilpa Shetty has grabbed the attention of the fans, what are your views on the fashion sense of the actress and on these comments coming from the side of the audience for her dress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Wow! Unseen pictures of Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s Christmas themed 8th birthday party shared by Shilpa Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor, check it out