Wow! Unseen pictures of Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s Christmas themed 8th birthday party shared by Shilpa Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor, check it out

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one of the most sought after actresses in the film industry. She has been part of some amazing women centric films like Black, Mardaani and most recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress who is married to Aditya Chopra has a daughter named Adira always makes sure that she throws lavish and fun birthday parties for her.

Recently, on Adira’s 8th birthday, Rani threw a Christmas themed party for her. From a Santa Claus to a huge Christmas tree, the party looked like fun and celebs like Tusshar Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, who were the invitees, shared some pictures from the celebrations, take a look;

Sharing the pictures Tusshar wrote, “The ‘Rani’ of super moms, the ‘Rani’ of solo heroine starrers and the ‘Rani’ of hearts ,too! Biggest to you buddy”

Credit- IndianExpress