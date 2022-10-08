Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has been dropping exciting glimpses from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Indian Police Force’. He recently shot for a thrilling action sequence with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Nikitin Dheer. And soon after, Shilpa revealed that she had injured her leg. The actress shared a picture of hers exiting a medical facility with her left leg in a cast.

Smiling happily for the camera, Shilpa wrote, “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Speaking about this ambitious series, Rohit had previously shared, “We have always seen these big shows from Hollywood and the West. But I wanted to make an Indian show to rival those shows. I have always wanted to make a big international show born from India, one that can make a mark on the global stage."

“I had always wished to work with Rohit sir. As far as the slow-motion shot from the Indian Police Force teaser goes, I was just walking. The cinematic experience and the larger-than-life feel is all from Rohit sir's vision and execution. His team's efforts make it easy for us actors," Sidharth Malhotra was quoted saying.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, this series will feature Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in fierce cop avatars.

