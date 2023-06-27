Shocking! “Showing skin is not fashion”, netizens troll Shriya Saran for her latest public appearance

Actress Shriya Saran is receiving negative comments with regards to her outfit for an event; have a look at the comments.
Shriya Saran

MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Saran is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian film industry. With her amazing acting in different languages, she has created a strong mark and a huge fan base who always looks forward to her upcoming pictures, posts and projects. 

A new video of the actress Shriya Saran is getting viral all over the internet as she was spouted attending an event. Well, the actress is looking supremely hot in the outfit and fans are showering all the love. But on the other hand, there are few who are trolling her for her fashion. 

Have a look at the comment

As we can see, many express their disappointment for the outfit Shriya is wearing. They comment that fashion is not about showing skin and the same cannot be considered as hot. A few also suggest that she is copying Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion. Netizens feel that she is overly acting in the video.

What are your views on the actress Shriya Saran and these comments with regards to her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

