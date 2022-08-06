Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: According to the Delhi Police, Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the gruesome killing

MUMBAI: India is still mourning the loss of young talent, Sidhu Moose Wala as he mercilessly shot dead. He was 28 years old and was shot in Mansa, Punjab. Many celebrities and his fans came in support of the family and paid their respects to the late singer.

Also read: Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala clicked selfies with accused before death; DEETS INSIDE

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H S Dhaliwal addressed a press conference on Monday and said that Lawrence Bishnoi, who is still in Delhi Police’s custody is the mastermind behind the killing of the late singer. Dhaliwal also mentioned that they have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close aide of the primary shooter. He has been arrested from Pune.

The official also mentioned that they have identified 5 more shooters in connection with the murder case. Although Bishnoi hasn’t confessed to the crime, he had said that his gang was involved in the murder and that it was a planned execution. Bishnoi is also said to be connected to Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar who did claim responsibility for the singer’s murder on a facebook post, caliming it to be in retribution to the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, which happened last year.

Moose Wala was killed a day after the Punjab Police had withrew the security of 424 VIPSs so as to cut down on the VIP culture and that list included Sidhu. Sidhu was shot mercilessly and sustained some 19 wounds and succumbed to them after 15 minutes according to the police.

Also read: Interesting! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: Gippy Grewal threatens legal action if Sidhu’s unreleased works get leaked

Credits: Pinkvilla