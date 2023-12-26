Shocking! Sooraj Barjatya opens up about his journey on the set transition from rude to calm; Says ‘I made my heroines weep, I’ve had fights’

MUMBAI: Actors frequently compliment the work ethic of director Sooraj Barjatya, which makes working with him enjoyable. However, Sooraj reveals that he has changed from a person who yelled at his actors to one who is now calm on his film sets.

With the 1989 movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, Sooraj made his directorial debut. Following its popularity, he directed the family comedy Hum Aapke Hai Koun, starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman. His reputation as a visionary filmmaker was cemented by these two movies.

In a promotional interview for his son Avnish's debut feature film Dono, Sooraj discussed the value of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on set. He told, “Firstly, one has to be really prepared. As a director, Avnish has to be really well prepared to have that calmness on the set because there are 100 people. Anytime there can be a human error, anyone can make a mistake. So first of all, you have to be fully ready with your homework.”

Sooraj further added, “And if there is something wrong, you have to learn to keep the set calm. Because I’ve realized I made my heroines weep, I’ve had fights, sab mooh phoola ke baithe hai, sab kar lia (Everyone is sulking. Have done all of that). But I realized to get good work done, you have to have a good atmosphere because this is creation, this is art.”

When questioned further about shouting on the set, the director responded, "I've shouted a lot at Abhishek and all."

Sooraj expressed his pride at having maintained his group of artists and associates over the years.he mentioned, “So that is what I told him (Avnish), keep the set calm. That is where there’s a real effort to keep it going very calm and very peaceful. And yes, when I get it, it really helps me. I feel very proud that we have managed to keep everyone, and give them the best of the small things.”

Sooraj Barjatya recently stated in an interview that he will be working with Salman Khan once more. He stated, “I am starting with Salman mid-next year because when I make a film, I become selfish. Today, at this stage of my life as a director, I have become selfish. I write the film myself and when I write myself, then I take my own time. With Salman especially, since we are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special, especially after all these years. So yeah, I will start next year mid.”

The movie Uunchai, directed by Sooraj and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa, Anupam Kher, Sarika, and Boman Irani, was his final production.

