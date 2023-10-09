Shocking! Sukhee actress Kusha Kapila Responded to dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor; Says ‘Honestly, I don’t want to’

MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila, a well-known actor, and social media influencer, is now experiencing a career high. With more than 3 million Instagram followers, the popular influencer has a sizable fan base. The actress has made a significant advancement on the professional front by participating in various significant Bollywood films, like Selfiee and Plan A Plan B.

The actress is anticipating the debut of her upcoming female-driven films, Sukhee and Thank You For Coming, to continue her trend of strong female-led films. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila have recently drawn a lot of attention due to relationship speculations. Kusha responded to the same recently in an interview.

When discussing her feelings on the recent news, Kusha Kapila was interviewed by Zoom. She was asked why she felt the need to reintroduce herself and why she hoped that her mother wouldn't read the message she had left on the broadcast channel.

The Sukhee actress simply said when speaking out about these rumors, “Honestly, I don’t want to dignify this story with any kind of response”.

Kusha Kapila posted a mysterious message on her broadcast channel a few days ago. She wrote, although without mentioning names, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

She further added, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

The comment was quickly viewed by online users as being related to the relationship rumors that were going around.

After six arduous years of marriage, Zorawar and Kusha Kapila divorced earlier this year. On June 26, the announcement was published on social media with the following message, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

The ex-couple discussed their future strategy and stated that they wanted to concentrate on how to get through this time, referring to it as a "tough ordeal." They stated that they require a tremendous amount of love, support, and respect from one another.

The content producer is presently preparing for the release of Sonal Joshi's film Sukhee, which will star Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. Additionally, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill are featured in her song Thank You For Coming.

The movies are scheduled to be released in theatres on September 22 and October 6, respectively.

