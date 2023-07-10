Shocking! Sunny Deol recalls his childhood memory of bashing a friend’s head; Son Rajveer Deol shares a heartwarming father-son bond

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sunny Deol worked with Indian cinema since 1983, when he made his acting debut in the rom-com Betaab. He established his credibility and demonstrated to the world with his debut film that he is here to stay. However, through time, not much has been learned about the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor. Sunny Deol recently recalled about smacking a pal on the head while playing in an interview. Along with him, Rajveer Deol discussed his relationship with his father and the origin of his crooked fingers.

Sunny Deol was an outgoing child who enjoyed playing with his friends, just like the majority of us. He once accidentally hit a friend in the head with a cricket ball while they were playing gully cricket with his friends. He added that when he was playing, he used to favour using a hard cricket ball rather than a rubber one. The Gadar 2 actor recalled the incident and said, “We used to play gully cricket a lot. I bashed my friend’s head while playing cricket one day. I have never played cricket with a rubber ball. We always used to play the game with the cricket ball. A rubber ball is not steady, so we played with the cricket ball.”

Rajveer Deol casually mentioned his relationship with his father. Even more, he said that his famous father's concern with over-inflating volleyballs is the cause of his crooked fingers. Rajveer revealed, “When we used to play volleyball, Dad used to make sure that the ball was extra pumped. I used to play volleyball with him and that’s the reason my fingers are all crooked.”

Sunny Deol finally produced a huge success and set records with Gadar 2. His next projects include the movies Baap, Lahore 1947, and Soorya. Rajveer recently appeared alongside Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of renowned actress Poonam Dhillon, in the romantic drama movie Dono, following in the footsteps of his father.

