Shocking! Tanushree Dutta lodges FIR against Rakhi Sawant; Says ‘This time she won’t be spared'

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta appeared in numerous Bollywood productions. Recently, the actress began her career as a model and filed a formal complaint against Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for the past several months due to her disagreement with her divorced spouse, Adil Khan Durrani. Actress Tanushree was among Rakhi's many friends who came out in favour of Adil. In a recent development, the actress revealed her intentions and the reason behind her FIR filing.

According to a well-known news website, Tanushree Dutta filed a formal complaint against Rakhi Sawant, alleging that she had caused her emotional and psychological trauma. She says, “I have come here to file an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma that she caused in 2018 during the Me-Too Movement. There are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time she won't be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them with the whole background."

Tanushree provided background for the situation by explaining that, for the film Horn Ok Please, Rakhi Sawant was first brought on board by the creators as a replacement, and that she was later brought back after Nana Patekar's incident. Tanushree thinks it was a staged appearance meant to promote the movie using her name. She also disclosed that all of her checks bounced.

