Shocking! The Bengaluru Police listed Siddhanth Kapoor as ACCUSED no. 5 in drugs consumption case, deets inside

MUMBAI: The Bengaluru Police has listed Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor as the accused number five after the cops have confirmed that the raid happened. Two suspected contraband packets were also found in a dustbin. While one is said to be marijuana, the other one is chemical in nature and has been sent for testing.

Although Siddhanth and other four accused have been released on bail, the actor has been asked to appear before the police when the need arises.

A 25-member police team had raided the five-star hotel on suspicion that drugs were being consumed at a party there. 35 people were reportedly taken into custody and made to undergo drug tests. Among them, six people have tested positive for drugs, including Siddhanth.

Meanwhile, Siddhant’s father Shakti Kapoor, the veteran actor stated, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”. Siddhanth had reportedly taken off to Bengaluru on Sunday, reportedly for a DJ gig there and an inside video of the same has also surfaced on the internet.

Siddhanth was arrested on Sunday night after cops raided an alleged rave party in Bengaluru. The star's son's medical report confirmed his consumption of drugs.

Earlier, Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha Kapoor's name had also cropped up during the CBI investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. However, the actress had reportedly denied consuming illegal substances.

