Shocking! These actors were first choices to play Ayushmann Khurrana's parents in Badhaai Ho

MUMBAI: Film 'Badhaai Do' which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles has been garnering praise from the film buffs.

It’s a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film 'Badhaai Do'. The latter starred Ayushmann Khurrana who finds himself in a fix after his middle-aged parents get pregnant. Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao were brilliant in the film as Ayushmann's parents, but they were not the first choices for their respective roles. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Badhaai Do doesn’t play our trauma for laughter - moviegoers from the LGBTQIA+ community find the movie to be a cathartic experience

Tabu and late Irrfan Khan were considered to portray Ayushmann's parents in the comedy-drama film. Amit Sharma had revealed in a 2018 interview that the duo themselves had said that they would not look convincing for the role and Tabu even suggested Neena's name for the film. "When we thought of Irrfan and Tabu, we thought that they would be the best husband and wife. But both of them said though they’re relatable and have worked as pairs on screen but if we have a father who isn’t as fit and the mother slightly older, it’ll be more relatable," Amit had said to PTI. The director had further added that Neena and Gajraj felt more real and organic, and hence it all clicked at the end.

The film proved to be a major critical and commercial success, and even went on to win two National Film Awards - 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' and 'Best Supporting Actress' for late actor Surekha Sikri, who played Ayushmann's grandmother in the film.

What’s your take on the film? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ:Fabulous! Rajkummar Rao is all praises for the scriptwriter of ‘Badhaai Do’ for the creative content

CREDIT: DNAINDIA