Shocking! Twinkle Khanna gets possessed by a demon; read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna is one of the most blunt and loved Bollywood celebrities. She is the better half of mega superstar Akshay Kumar. The diva couldn’t make a promising career in Bollywood and herself admits that she is a terrible actress.

Twinkle is a successful entrepreneur and a very famous interior designer. She also writes columns for her a well-known newspaper.

The actress isn’t very active on her social media account, but at times, she shares the most hilarious posts.

Often, we have seen her sharing things about her son, who keeps teasing her on the family group with some funny lines or messages.

The Mela actress shared a post where she said that one doesn’t need enemies when they will have a son like hers.

Twinkle shared a post where she is seeing doing some kind of exercise in her lawn, and her son shared the photo on the family group and said that the neighbours have reported that Twinkle has been possessed by a demon. He also told family members to see the demonic ritual that is taking place in the garden.

The actress shared the post and defended herself by saying that she was doing a form of exercise and one doesn’t need an enemy when they have a son like this.

Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor had a very funny response to this, where he said that she should be visiting a baba kiroli as he has helped people possessed by mata mirgi.

Now, we know from where Arav's sense of humour comes from...his mother.

