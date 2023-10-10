Shocking! "Two days back, I woke in my hotel with sounds of bomb blasts around me" - Nushrratt Bharuccha on her escape from Israel

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Nushrratt Bharuccha drops a video where she shared the unfortunate experience of Israel and what she had gone through, here is the full video
movie_image: 
Nushrratt

MUMBAI : Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently making our head turns with her Israel visit, as we know the ongoing war situation in Israel, there are many pictures and videos that are floating all over the internet where we see the current scenario of the country.

As we know actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was there at Israel, she was stranded in the country which was the war zone, now the actress was back in India on 8th October, she was spotted at the airport as she was back safe and sound, today taking to her social media handle actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her unfortunate experience.

 

 

 
Also read - Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee

The actress says it was 2 days back when woke up in her Hotel room with the bomb sounds around her, and she is really thankful to the Indian embassy and the government of India for backing her and getting back in the country. She adds that we should be thankful every moment that we live in peace here.

The actress looked shocked and devastated as she dropped this video. We pray for the recovery of the actress from the shock and for the peace around the globe.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress' arrest warrant canceled

 

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

