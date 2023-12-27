Shocking! Varun Dhawan suffers injury while filming VD18 in Kerala, Shares picture of bandaged leg with fans

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Bawaal, collaborated with Atlee for his upcoming production, VD18. He has already begun filming the movie and posts updates regularly. For the first time, director Jawan and Varun are collaborating. According to the most recent information, Varun suffered an injury during the filming and posted about it on social media. Nevertheless, he has had injuries before.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of a bandaged leg on his Instagram stories, writing, “Another day on shoot #vd18.” Varun only shared a picture of his upper body on his official Instagram account in his most recent update. He revealed a crimson swelling on his elbow by folding his hand. Upon posting the picture on his account with a caption, “No pain, no gain. VD18”

Talking about the film with popular news portal, Varun Dhwan said, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all.” As per the reports of popular news portal, people familiar with the project have disclosed, “Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar.”

In addition to Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi will feature in VD18, which is scheduled for release in theaters on May 31, 2024. The film, which was written by renowned screenwriter Kalees, aims to be a breathtaking cinematic experience.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the Indian Adaption of Citadel, aside from VD 18. In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will co-star with him. The eagerly awaited show, which is being directed by DK and Raj, is currently nearing completion.

Credit- News 18