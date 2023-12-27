Shocking! Varun Dhawan suffers injury while filming VD18 in Kerala, Shares picture of bandaged leg with fans

For the first time, director Jawan and Varun are collaborating. According to the most recent information, Varun suffered an injury during the filming and posted about it on social media. Nevertheless, he has had injuries before.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 10:48
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Bawaal, collaborated with Atlee for his upcoming production, VD18. He has already begun filming the movie and posts updates regularly. For the first time, director Jawan and Varun are collaborating. According to the most recent information, Varun suffered an injury during the filming and posted about it on social media. Nevertheless, he has had injuries before.

(Also read: Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out)

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of a bandaged leg on his Instagram stories, writing, “Another day on shoot #vd18.” Varun only shared a picture of his upper body on his official Instagram account in his most recent update. He revealed a crimson swelling on his elbow by folding his hand. Upon posting the picture on his account with a caption, “No pain, no gain. VD18”

Talking about the film with popular news portal, Varun Dhwan said, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all.” As per the reports of popular news portal, people familiar with the project have disclosed, “Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar.”

In addition to Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi will feature in VD18, which is scheduled for release in theaters on May 31, 2024. The film, which was written by renowned screenwriter Kalees, aims to be a breathtaking cinematic experience.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the Indian Adaption of Citadel, aside from VD 18. In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will co-star with him. The eagerly awaited show, which is being directed by DK and Raj, is currently nearing completion.

(Also read: Interesting! Varun Dhawan embraces a new perspective, shifts focus away from the industry rat race; Says ‘I have actually stopped….’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Varun Dhawan Sikandar Kher Citadel Samantha Ruth Prabhu The Family Man Raj DK Russo brothers Priyanka Chopra Jonas Richard Madden Keerthy Suresh Wamiqa Gabbi VD 18 Kalees Bawaal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 10:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: Big Twist! Anirudh gets surprised to know Jhanak’s birthday
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store's New Twist: Natasha's Surprising Discoveries!
MUMBAI: Hold onto your seats, Pandya Store fans! The story has taken a thrilling spin, especially for Natasha and the...
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, who will shortly appear in the movie Safed, talked on Tuesday (December 26)...
Shocking! Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas morning; No casualties reported
MUMBAI: The childhood house of singer-songwriter Beyonce caught fire on Christmas morning. Beyoncé was raised in...
OMG: Ankita Lokhande confronts Vicky Jain for trying to SLAP her on Bigg Boss 17!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has seen many ups and downs between contestants as the format of the show is controversial.Many...
Stunning! Orry's Christmas celebrations with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Christmas is all about glitz and glamour. Sara Ali Khan celebrated the day with her family, while...
Recent Stories
Meera Chopra
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meera Chopra
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
Orry
Stunning! Orry's Christmas celebrations with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities; Check out PICs here!
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities Kick started; Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, and Mithila Palkar joined the celebrations
Manoj
What! Manoj Bajpayee expresses that neither him nor his daughter liked Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies
Rajkumar
Must read! With Dunki getting some decent day one collection, check out the highest opening day collection of Rajkumar Hirani movies
Ram
Wow! Ram Charan and Upasana's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Baby Klin Kaara Melts Hearts - Exclusive Pics Inside