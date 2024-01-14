Shocking! Vijay Sethupathi revealed was 'SHATTERED' over Gully Boy's Oscar entry instead of Super Deluxe; Says ‘But it’s politics’

MUMBAI: Preparations have begun for Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Merry Christmas, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The actor revealed his anger in a recent media interview, saying that he was disappointed that Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, rather than his 2019 film Super Deluxe, was submitted as India's official entry to the Oscars.

Vijay stated that it was heartbreaking for him and the Super Deluxe team, according to popular news portal reports. She shared, "I was shattered, but it’s politics. We know that something happened. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would’ve wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between, and I don’t want to talk about that. It’s unnecessary."

Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan were also featured in Super Deluxe. Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who directed the film, cast Sethupathi as a transgender woman. Critics gave the movie favorable reviews, and online users praised Vijay's performance.

Merry Christmas will open in theaters on January 12, 2024. He previously acted as Kaalie Gaikwad in the film Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. In addition, Vijay is working on Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2.

'Merry Christmas' also features Radhika Apte, Tinnu Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. The film, initially slated for a Christmas release, was postponed to avoid clashes with other big releases. Audiences can now anticipate the release of 'Merry Christmas' on January 12, where Katrina Kaif's portrayal in this unique thriller is set to captivate viewers.

Credit- Free Press Journal