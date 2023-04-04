Shocking! Were Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arguing at the Ambani's event?

There is a video getting viral all over the internet, where we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan having an argument.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 20:57
movie_image: 
Shahrukh Khan


MUMBAI:     Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and powerful couple be have in Bollywood industry. Over the time, with their beautiful pictures and 

posts, this beautiful couple has given us some major couple goals.

We have often seen them blessing the internet with some beautiful videos, where they are seen complimenting and taking care of each other.

We have seen many Bollywood celebrities attending a grand event of NMACC. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen attending this grand function along with his wife Gauri Khan and 

children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

also read Exclusive! Tushar Bedi roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

 

 

We have seen many pictures and videos from the inside the party. But one of those include Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan having an argument. The particular clip is 

getting pretty viral. 

What do you think are the couple actually having an argument about? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

also read Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora

Shahrukh Khan Gauri Khan Suhana Khan Aryan Khan Salman Khan Neeta Ambani Mukesh Ambani NMACC Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 20:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Fans call Aditya Dekshmukh of Lag Ja Gale a ‘copy-paste’ of this Bollywood Veteran! Find out who?
MUMBAI:  Actors are always busy working, they have hectic schedules and busy lives but sometimes they also take out...
Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the entertainment world and...
WOW! From Iftar Parties on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ajooni, Check out the list of shows that hosted Iftaar parties!
MUMBAI: Actors of the entertainment world live glamorous lives and everything in their lives is nearly perfect. And it...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Shivank to blackmail Dev and Rishita?
MUMBAI:       Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Emotional Drama! Pratiksha to stop Ravi and Kavya’s wedding!
MUMBAI:       Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Woah! Nandini shows her power, Veer gets a warning
MUMBAI:    Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji
Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ayan Mukerji
Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world
Malaika Arora
Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens troll Malaika Arora on her recent fashion
Boney Kapoor
Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose”, netizens troll Boney Kapoor for his picture with model Gigi Hadid
Tushar Bedi
Exclusive! Tushar Bedi roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?
Kareena Kapoor
Hotness alert! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who went topless on screen
South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor
Exclusive! South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?