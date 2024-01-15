Shocking! When Gauri Khan revealed her brother wanted to kill Shah Rukh Khan, “He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up”

SRK and Gauri was an inter caste marriage as he is muslim and she was a HIndu, thus her family was very much against it. Gauri’s brother who is a year and a half older than her would be agitated every time he caught Khan looking at Gauri.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Gauri

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. He and his wife Gauri Khan are the power couple of the Hindi Film industry. They make heads turn everywhere they go and grab attention for every appearance.

Also Read-What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his mother fed him till the age of 25

SRK and Gauri was an inter caste marriage as he is muslim and she was a HIndu, thus her family was very much against it. Gauri’s brother who is a year and a half older than her would be agitated every time he caught Khan looking at Gauri. She told in an old interview, “He’s (Vikrant) a very cool, laid-back guy, but whenever he saw Shah Rukh, he saw red. He was very possessive about me, and he had murder on his mind every time he caught Shah Rukh looking at me. He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up.’ The threats must have irritated Shah Rukh no end, but since he was my brother, Shah Rukh would just nod and say, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever you say.”

ON revealing how she met SRK, Gauri said, “I met Shah Rukh when I was in the ninth standard and he was in the twelfth. Vikrant met his girlfriend the same year, the same month. It was all right for him to date a girl, but I couldn’t even dare to like Shah Rukh. It took Vikrant four years to accept Shah Rukh Khan.”

Also Read- Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing

 

On October 25, 1991, a 22 years old Gauri married a 26 year old Shah Rukh Khan.

What are your thoughts on Gauri Khan’s revelations? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Koimoi 

 

SRK Gauri Khan Pathaan JAWAN Zero Baazigar Movie News TellyChakkar Dunki Taapse Pannu Rajkumar Hirani Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Karan Sharma on being part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Udaariyan: The best part of being an actor in a daily soap is the opportunity to portray a wide range of emotions in a single day
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Sharma, who has joined the cast of Dreamiyata's Udaariyan, says that he loves the storyline of the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Veer's Modern Love Struggles with Traditional Ties
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, Keerat's efforts to bring newfound fame and happiness into Veer's life take an...
What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Any actor knows how difficult it is to make a name for themselves in the business. One must work extremely hard...
Hotness Alert! Here are times Himika Bose grabbed attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Himika Bose is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space who is...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: An Emotional Confrontation Across Borders
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, Anupama, after resuming her career, finds herself in an unexpected encounter with...
Recent Stories
Vicky
What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky
What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!
Sharad
Admitted! Sharad Kelkar opens up about finding recognition and respect after dubbing for Prabhas; Says ‘I used to stammer till I started acting…’
Jawan
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience
Vijay
Wow! This actor is currently the highest paid villain in the industry
Pankaj
Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi Challenges Stereotypes in Bollywood: Why Mukesh Ambani Wouldn't Be Cast as a Rich Man
Nagarjuna
Wow! Nagarjuna Unveils Exciting Plans for 2024: Action Flicks, Shekhar Kammula Collaboration, and Dhanush Starrer