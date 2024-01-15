Shocking! When Gauri Khan revealed her brother wanted to kill Shah Rukh Khan, “He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. He and his wife Gauri Khan are the power couple of the Hindi Film industry. They make heads turn everywhere they go and grab attention for every appearance.

SRK and Gauri was an inter caste marriage as he is muslim and she was a HIndu, thus her family was very much against it. Gauri’s brother who is a year and a half older than her would be agitated every time he caught Khan looking at Gauri. She told in an old interview, “He’s (Vikrant) a very cool, laid-back guy, but whenever he saw Shah Rukh, he saw red. He was very possessive about me, and he had murder on his mind every time he caught Shah Rukh looking at me. He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up.’ The threats must have irritated Shah Rukh no end, but since he was my brother, Shah Rukh would just nod and say, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever you say.”

ON revealing how she met SRK, Gauri said, “I met Shah Rukh when I was in the ninth standard and he was in the twelfth. Vikrant met his girlfriend the same year, the same month. It was all right for him to date a girl, but I couldn’t even dare to like Shah Rukh. It took Vikrant four years to accept Shah Rukh Khan.”

On October 25, 1991, a 22 years old Gauri married a 26 year old Shah Rukh Khan.

