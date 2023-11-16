Shocking! When Govinda admitted he couldn't Match Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' as it turns 25; Says ‘, I was scared because..’

MUMBAI : Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan was released 25 years ago and competed with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by Karan Johar. The humour in the David Dhawan movie had the crowd in stitches as they laughed out loud while admiring Bachchan and Govinda on the same screen. The two had excellent chemistry together, but it was difficult to get both their on-screen and off-screen timing just right.

Also read: OMG! Govinda recalls punishing himself for rejecting films worth 100 Crore

Govinda was known for coming up late to shooting locations, while Bachchan was well-known for his impeccable punctuality. As a result, Govinda spoke with Amitabh after learning that they would be collaborating on this project. In a conversation a few years back, Govinda recalled that at the time, he had taken on too many jobs and found it challenging to arrive on time. He laughed as he remembered, “When I started the film, I spoke to Mr Amitabh Bachchan and said ‘Sir, I have signed too many films, senior actors often don’t work with me. How are you here?'”

Amitabh was mentioned by Govinda as having a reputation for being timely, therefore the actor was concerned about how this movie would be produced in order to avoid upsetting the veteran actor. He said, “When he joined, I was scared because he is such a veteran. People were also scaring me that he always comes on time. I said I can’t (come on time) because I am tied up in so many movies.”

Govinda then made the decision to speak with Amitabh so they could come up with a plan. He added, “I requested him that I hope this question does not arise that I don’t come on time. Mr Bachchan said, ‘You call me and let me know what time are you coming. I don’t have a problem and it is not my concern if anyone has a problem with your timings’. After this conversation, I signed that film.”

Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Paresh Rawal, and Kader Khan were among the other actors who appeared in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the movie, Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance.

Also read: Legal Trouble! Bollywood Star Govinda Faces Intense Interrogation in Connection to Massive Rs 1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express