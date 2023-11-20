Shocking! When Manisha Koirala was accused of paying Chhota Rajan to get a producer murdered, gangster Abu Salem’s claims were verified by cops

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films like Saudagar, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story and many more. Of late, Manisha has started taking up character roles. With age she has smoothly progressed into taking up mature roles and made peace with not being the lead or the center of attraction of the movie. She however continues to have a large fan following who love her and want to see her more on the big screens.

Manisha was in the news many years ago for another shocking reason. In 2012, when producer Mukesh Duggal and his secretary Ajit Deewani were brutally murdered, angster Abu Salem named Manisha for giving ‘Supari’ to Chhota Rajan. In an interview Abu Salem said, “Manisha Koirala gave a supari and had film producer Mukesh Duggal killed by Chhota Rajan. She also got her former secretary Ajit Deewani murdered through Anees Ibrahim, brother of Dawood Ibrahim,” she Further added, “Deewani was murdered by Anees as suggested by Manisha Koirala. The reason for his elimination was a money transaction.”

The cops however found no truth to these claims and rubbished them. However the news shocked many in the film industry.

