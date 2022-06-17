Shocking! When a non-bailable warrant was issued against Rakshit Shetty





MUMBAI: Rakshit Shetty began his career as a short filmmaker with films like Let's Kill Gandhi and many unreleased ventures. Most of the films were lost during his career as an actor. He then entered into feature films with Nam Areal Ond Dina and Thuglak both directed by Aravind Kaushik. His first mainstream success was Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. The success of Simple Agi Ondh Love Story made director and producer Simple Suni to invest in Shetty's first directorial Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

Now, he is receiving praise for producing and acting in the recently released film 777 Charlie.

This hasn’t been the first time Rakshit has won the hearts of the audience. His films like Ricky and Ulidavaru Kandanth have also been critically acclaimed. However, one of his such hit films, Kirik Party was not only a super hit but was also the reason for him being accused of copyright violation.

For those who are unaware, Lahari Velu, director of Lahari Music had accused Rakshit Shetty’s banner Paramvah Studios of copyright violation when his film Kirik Party was right about to release. In his complaint, Velu has claimed that the song ‘Hey who are you’ was very similar to ‘Madhya rathrili,’ which was a song from V Ravichandran’s Shanthi Kranthi and was owned by Velu himself.

Not just Rakshit Shetty, Lahari Velu and his company also filed a copyright violation complaint against Paramvah Studios and the film’s music director Ajaneesh Lokanath.

Due to these charges by Velu, he was trolled heavily by Rakshit’s fans. Kirik Party was released without the song. However, the makers of the film were allowed to reintroduce the song in the film after depositing Rs 10 lakhs in court.

Rakshit claims that he and the makers had won the copyright violation case but never made that public. However, in 2020, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and Ajaneesh after they failed to show up when the court summoned them.

Also read Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

Rakshit had denied the charges and said, “We haven’t copied even one note from the song. Hamsalekha and Ravichandran have inspired me since childhood. Because of that, we dedicated the song to them. Both of us understood each other’s viewpoints.”

Nevertheless, they later ended their war over the song and called it a truce.

Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-starrer 777 Charlie is an adventure comedy drama film directed by Kiranraj K. Produced by Shetty and G S Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios. The movie follows the endearing journey of a stray dog Charlie into the protagonist Dharama's life. The movie has been doing great business at the box office.

Also read Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

