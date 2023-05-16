Shocking! "Who wears woollen cap in Mumbai summer", netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing talent. He is no doubt, one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. The actor is currently grabbing attention of the fans with regards to this latest video.

On one side in the fans are praising the actor Ranbir Kapoor with regards to his style and dressing and saying that he is looking handsome, on the other hand, many people are trolling the actor for different reasons.

As we can see in the above comments, many suggest that his outfit is not appropriate to wear in summer. They question him wearing a winter cap in Mumbai summers. They are confused whether he feels cold in this heat.

What are your views on this style of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and these comments coming from the side of the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

