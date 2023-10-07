Shocking! “Why can't she open the door for herself” netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor for this latest video

MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry. Over the time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her cuteness and some amazing acting projects.

Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures, posts and videos. This latest video of the actress along with actor Varun Dhawan is grabbing attention of the fans.









As we can see, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were leaving for Dubai and they were clicked at the airport. We can see actor Varun Dhawan opening the car's door for the actress. This has grabbed attention of the fans. On one side, fans are praising actor Varun Dhawan for his manners, but on the other side, they are trolling actress Janhvi Kapoor for various reasons, take a look.

As we can see, people consider Varun Dhawan as a gentleman, but call Jahnvi Kapoor rude as she didn't even say 'Thank You' when Varun opened the car's door for her. Netizens troll her, saying that she waiting for the actor to come and open the door for her and cannot open it herself.

What are your views on these comments from the audience for actress Janhvi Kapoor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

