Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport

Shraddha and Aditya, the Aashiqui 2 couple, can be seen in the video having a quick get-together at the Mumbai airport as they all departed for Jamnagar at roughly the same time. As soon as they saw each other, the two hugged and the Baaghi star introduced Aditya to her alleged lover Rahul Mody.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 11:19
movie_image: 
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: The A-list celebrities of Bollywood were spotted taking flights to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. On Friday morning, there was a large gathering at the Mumbai airport. A video featuring Shraddha Kapoor, her rumored lover Rahul Mody, and actor Aditya Roy Kapur has gone viral in the middle of it.

(Also read: Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans)

Shraddha and Aditya, the Aashiqui 2 couple, can be seen in the video having a quick get-together at the Mumbai airport as they all departed for Jamnagar at roughly the same time. As soon as they saw each other, the two hugged and the Baaghi star introduced Aditya to her alleged lover Rahul Mody.

In the video, Shraddha is seen making gestures towards Rahul. Aditya swiftly walked in his direction, and the two guys shook hands and grinned.

For the benefit of the unaware, Shraddha and Aditya were allegedly dating a few years ago, but they never came clean about it.

In the same frame, Ananya Panday is presently dating Aditya and was also observed interacting with the people in the vicinity.

Shraddha and Rahul were spotted leaving the airport together after they arrived in Jamnagar and getting onto the bus that the Ambanis had scheduled to transport the group to the location of the pre-wedding celebration.

Bringing together the top figures in Bollywood, Hollywood, politics, sports, and business, the celebrations for Anant and Radhika got underway on Friday night. From March 1 to March 3, there will be a pre-wedding celebration with various themes and events scheduled for each day.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Kapoor’s fan goes on knees to propose her; actress’ sweet gesture impresses netizens )

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Free Press Journal

Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Rahul Mody Dimple Kapadia Boney Kapoor Hasleen Kaur Movie News Bollywood Bollywood actresses Shivangi Kapoor Padmini Kolhapure Tejaswini Kolhapure TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 11:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?
MUMBAI: Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production houses of the Indian Cinema. The leading production...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba becomes suspicious upon seeing a light
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Imlie SPOILER: Shocking! Surya will have no idea about the truth and will keep taking a dig at Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Really! as Ishaan stops Reeva from leaving, Savi will understand her evil master game
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak becomes the face of a popular jewellery brand, Arshi’s reaction will be a must watch!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED
MUMBAI: We know Kunal Khemu as one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi movie industry. Be it Go Goa Gone or...
Recent Stories
Jr NTR
Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jr NTR
Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!
Rihanna
Rihanna engages with paparazzi after Anant-Radhika pre-wedding performance; Says ‘I love India’
Rihanna
Rihanna's hilarious reaction to the viral video of her luggage at Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's wedding
Dharmendra
Veteran actor Dharmendra reveals his fractured ankle, leaves netizens worried