Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: The A-list celebrities of Bollywood were spotted taking flights to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. On Friday morning, there was a large gathering at the Mumbai airport. A video featuring Shraddha Kapoor, her rumored lover Rahul Mody, and actor Aditya Roy Kapur has gone viral in the middle of it.

Shraddha and Aditya, the Aashiqui 2 couple, can be seen in the video having a quick get-together at the Mumbai airport as they all departed for Jamnagar at roughly the same time. As soon as they saw each other, the two hugged and the Baaghi star introduced Aditya to her alleged lover Rahul Mody.

In the video, Shraddha is seen making gestures towards Rahul. Aditya swiftly walked in his direction, and the two guys shook hands and grinned.

For the benefit of the unaware, Shraddha and Aditya were allegedly dating a few years ago, but they never came clean about it.

In the same frame, Ananya Panday is presently dating Aditya and was also observed interacting with the people in the vicinity.

Shraddha and Rahul were spotted leaving the airport together after they arrived in Jamnagar and getting onto the bus that the Ambanis had scheduled to transport the group to the location of the pre-wedding celebration.

Bringing together the top figures in Bollywood, Hollywood, politics, sports, and business, the celebrations for Anant and Radhika got underway on Friday night. From March 1 to March 3, there will be a pre-wedding celebration with various themes and events scheduled for each day.

