Shreyas Talpade made a major shift in his lifestyle post his heart attack; ‘What I have learnt is that…”

MUMBAI : Hindi film actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health crisis recently after completing the shoot of his film Welcome to the Jungle, in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor, who spent the entire day working on the upcoming multi-starrer, complained of uneasiness upon returning home, prompting his wife to rush him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West. Shreyas is all set to return to the big screens with the upcoming Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath.

After his near death experience, Shreyas said that he has altered his lifestyle to quite an extent. Speaking about this, Shreyas said, “Till the 14th of December I was a man obsessed with work. I have been working non-stop technically for the past 30 years or so. I was just focusing on my career and that was about it. We keep saying that we try to spend quality time with our family but that doesn’t happen, your priority is work and you are running after that.”

Shreyas further added, “Post that (heart attack) obviously the priorities have changed. Now my priority is my family, my health, and then comes work. So I feel that if you have to be here for a longer time then you have to take it easy. It is like the story of the hare and the tortoise. What I have learnt is that the tortoise goes at its own pace, consistently, slowly, one step at a time, that is all that matters. There are times when the hare keeps running ahead and then getting tired and keep resting, but I don’t think it is a sustainable way of doing things. I don’t think it works like that… You take it slow, take it easy, because there are other more important things in life that are happening around you, especially your family, your child growing up. So what happens to all those things?”

Expressing gratitude for literally getting a second chance at life, Shreyas said, “In that scenario I felt that this is technically a second life, a second opportunity that not many people get, and I wouldn’t like to abuse it. So I am just taking it easy for now. Luckily this film came, which helped me to get out of the atmosphere that was building up in the house or wherever I go. But at the same time I want to make sure that I take good care of my health, or rather take better care of my health. I used to think that probably I was taking good care but clearly that wasn’t really enough. The perception and priority has changed now, apart from that I am obviously thankful to God. Whatever happened, I am thankful to my wife for whatever she did that night.”

